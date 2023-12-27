العالم اليوم - كيم جونغ أون: عام 2023 كان "عام تحوّلات عظيمة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر كيم جونغ أون: عام 2023 كان "عام تحوّلات عظيمة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 27 ديسمبر 2023 06:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.