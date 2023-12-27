العالم اليوم - السويد تقترب خطوة جديدة من الناتو.. هل تؤجج غضب روسيا؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر السويد تقترب خطوة جديدة من الناتو.. هل تؤجج غضب روسيا؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 27 ديسمبر 2023 08:19 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.