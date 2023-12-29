العالم اليوم - بريطانيا تزود أوكرانيا بـ 200 صاروخ دفاع جوي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بريطانيا تزود أوكرانيا بـ 200 صاروخ دفاع جوي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 29 ديسمبر 2023 07:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.