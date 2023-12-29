العالم اليوم - الهند تتوقع نمو اقتصادها بأكثر من 6.5% خلال عام 2024

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الهند تتوقع نمو اقتصادها بأكثر من 6.5% خلال عام 2024 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 29 ديسمبر 2023 08:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.