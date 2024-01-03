العالم اليوم - "فوربس" تكشف عن قائمة أقوى الرؤساء التنفيذيين بالشرق الأوسط

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "فوربس" تكشف عن قائمة أقوى الرؤساء التنفيذيين بالشرق الأوسط من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 3 يناير 2024 10:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.