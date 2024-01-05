العالم اليوم - تراجع عجز الحساب الجاري بمصر 12.1% بالربع الأول من 2023-2024

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تراجع عجز الحساب الجاري بمصر 12.1% بالربع الأول من 2023-2024 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 5 يناير 2024 01:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.