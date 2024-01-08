العالم اليوم - أسهم أوروبا تهبط بضغط من أسهم الطاقة وارتفاع عوائد السندات

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أسهم أوروبا تهبط بضغط من أسهم الطاقة وارتفاع عوائد السندات من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 8 يناير 2024 01:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.