العالم اليوم - توقيف مسؤول سابق في مؤسسة نفط صينية بشبهة تلقي رشى

انتم الان تتابعون خبر توقيف مسؤول سابق في مؤسسة نفط صينية بشبهة تلقي رشى من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 8 يناير 2024 05:32 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.