العالم اليوم - التضخم السنوي في روسيا يتباطأ إلى 7.42 بالمئة بنهاية 2023

انتم الان تتابعون خبر التضخم السنوي في روسيا يتباطأ إلى 7.42 بالمئة بنهاية 2023 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 13 يناير 2024 07:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.