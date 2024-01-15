العالم اليوم - مقتل 6 حوثيين و2 من حزب الله بالقصف على الحديدة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مقتل 6 حوثيين و2 من حزب الله بالقصف على الحديدة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 15 يناير 2024 11:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.