العالم اليوم - تهديدات الحوثيين.. أوروبا تتأهب على "طريقتها الخاصة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تهديدات الحوثيين.. أوروبا تتأهب على "طريقتها الخاصة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 23 يناير 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.