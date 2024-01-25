العالم اليوم - "الطيران الأميركية" تقر برنامج فحص لإعادة تحليق 737 ماكس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "الطيران الأميركية" تقر برنامج فحص لإعادة تحليق 737 ماكس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 25 يناير 2024 04:26 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.