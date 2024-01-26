العالم اليوم - العدل الدولية تصدر قرارها اليوم بتهم ارتكاب إسرائيل "إبادة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر العدل الدولية تصدر قرارها اليوم بتهم ارتكاب إسرائيل "إبادة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 26 يناير 2024 04:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.