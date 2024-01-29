العالم اليوم - القوات الروسية تواصل تقدمها وتسيطر على بلدة جديدة في خاركيف

انتم الان تتابعون خبر القوات الروسية تواصل تقدمها وتسيطر على بلدة جديدة في خاركيف من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 29 يناير 2024 01:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.