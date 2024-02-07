العالم اليوم - "أكبر مأساة" تشهدها تشيلي.. الحرائق تخلف آلاف الضحايا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "أكبر مأساة" تشهدها تشيلي.. الحرائق تخلف آلاف الضحايا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 7 فبراير 2024 02:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.