العالم اليوم - الجيش الروسي يعترض 19 مسيّرة أطلقتها أوكرانيا خلال الليل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الجيش الروسي يعترض 19 مسيّرة أطلقتها أوكرانيا خلال الليل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 9 فبراير 2024 08:26 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.