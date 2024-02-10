العالم اليوم - ضبط عصابة بمصر احترفت النصب عبر فيسبوك واستولت على الملايين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ضبط عصابة بمصر احترفت النصب عبر فيسبوك واستولت على الملايين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 10 فبراير 2024 05:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.