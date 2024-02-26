العالم اليوم - تحقيق: هذه تفاصيل مقتل إسرائيلي بـ"نيران صديقة" يوم 7 أكتوبر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تحقيق: هذه تفاصيل مقتل إسرائيلي بـ"نيران صديقة" يوم 7 أكتوبر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 26 فبراير 2024 05:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.