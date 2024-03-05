العالم اليوم - بالفيديو: استهداف جديد لفلسطينيين كانوا ينتظرون مساعدات بغزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بالفيديو: استهداف جديد لفلسطينيين كانوا ينتظرون مساعدات بغزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 5 مارس 2024 03:28 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.