العالم اليوم - إسرائيل تدمر "أكبر" أنفاق حماس.. السنوار أشرف على تخطيطه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إسرائيل تدمر "أكبر" أنفاق حماس.. السنوار أشرف على تخطيطه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 5 مارس 2024 12:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.