العالم اليوم - اليمن.. وفاة قيادي بالقاعدة غرقا ومقتل 3 جنود بكمين إرهابي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اليمن.. وفاة قيادي بالقاعدة غرقا ومقتل 3 جنود بكمين إرهابي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 31 مارس 2024 10:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.