العالم اليوم - ستولتنبرغ بذكرى تأسيس الناتو: أميركا وأوروبا "أقوى" معا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ستولتنبرغ بذكرى تأسيس الناتو: أميركا وأوروبا "أقوى" معا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 4 أبريل 2024 11:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.