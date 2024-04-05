العالم اليوم - في مايو.. ميتا تضع علامات لتحديد "محتوى الذكاء الاصطناعي"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر في مايو.. ميتا تضع علامات لتحديد "محتوى الذكاء الاصطناعي" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 5 أبريل 2024 07:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.