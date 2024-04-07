العالم اليوم - مصر ترفع الحد الأدنى للأجور بالقطاع الخاص إلى 6 آلاف جنيه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصر ترفع الحد الأدنى للأجور بالقطاع الخاص إلى 6 آلاف جنيه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 7 أبريل 2024 03:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.