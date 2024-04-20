العالم اليوم - "إنفيديا" الأميركية تخسر 200 مليار دولار من قيمتها السوقية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "إنفيديا" الأميركية تخسر 200 مليار دولار من قيمتها السوقية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 20 أبريل 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.