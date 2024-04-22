العالم اليوم - فيديو.. اندلاع حريق ضخم في مخيم للاجئين السوريين في لبنان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيديو.. اندلاع حريق ضخم في مخيم للاجئين السوريين في لبنان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 22 أبريل 2024 01:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.