العالم اليوم - السعودية تدعو مجلس الأمن لدعم فلسطين بـ"العضوية الكاملة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر السعودية تدعو مجلس الأمن لدعم فلسطين بـ"العضوية الكاملة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 11 مايو 2024 02:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.