العالم اليوم - مصر.. مصرع وإصابة أكثر من 15 شخصا إثر غرق "ميكروباص"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصر.. مصرع وإصابة أكثر من 15 شخصا إثر غرق "ميكروباص" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 21 مايو 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.