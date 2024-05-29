العالم اليوم - بعد توقف دام لـ 6 سنوات.. سهم دريك آند سكل يحلق بـ 30%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد توقف دام لـ 6 سنوات.. سهم دريك آند سكل يحلق بـ 30% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 29 مايو 2024 10:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.