العالم اليوم - سوليفان: إسرائيل مستعدة لقبول مقترح "بايدن" والكرة لدى حماس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر سوليفان: إسرائيل مستعدة لقبول مقترح "بايدن" والكرة لدى حماس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 3 يونيو 2024 11:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.