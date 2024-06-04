العالم اليوم - "إعمار" تُضخ 1.5 مليار درهم في توسعة دبي مول

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "إعمار" تُضخ 1.5 مليار درهم في توسعة دبي مول من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 4 يونيو 2024 07:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.