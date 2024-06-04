العالم اليوم - مفاجأة الهند.. مودي إلى ولاية ثالثة تاريخية و"ضعيفة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مفاجأة الهند.. مودي إلى ولاية ثالثة تاريخية و"ضعيفة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 4 يونيو 2024 10:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.