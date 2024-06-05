العالم اليوم - اجتماع ثلاثي في قطر.. مصادر تكشف آخر مستجدات "هدنة غزة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اجتماع ثلاثي في قطر.. مصادر تكشف آخر مستجدات "هدنة غزة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 5 يونيو 2024 12:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.