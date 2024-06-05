العالم اليوم - سوليفان: ننتظر رد حماس على اقتراح وقف إطلاق النار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر سوليفان: ننتظر رد حماس على اقتراح وقف إطلاق النار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 5 يونيو 2024 05:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.