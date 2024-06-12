العالم اليوم - 450 مليون يورو من "الاستثمار الأوروبي" لدعم الشركات في تونس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 450 مليون يورو من "الاستثمار الأوروبي" لدعم الشركات في تونس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 12 يونيو 2024 07:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.