العالم اليوم - حماس تطالب واشنطن بـ"الضغط" على إسرائيل لوقف الحرب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس تطالب واشنطن بـ"الضغط" على إسرائيل لوقف الحرب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 13 يونيو 2024 02:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.