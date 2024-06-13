العالم اليوم - بن غفير يهاجم نتنياهو بسبب طريقته بالرد على صواريخ حزب الله

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بن غفير يهاجم نتنياهو بسبب طريقته بالرد على صواريخ حزب الله من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 13 يونيو 2024 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.