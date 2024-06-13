العالم اليوم - الدفاع الروسية: مقتل نحو 2000 جندي أوكراني خلال يوم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الدفاع الروسية: مقتل نحو 2000 جندي أوكراني خلال يوم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 13 يونيو 2024 04:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.