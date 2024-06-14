العالم اليوم - مقتل 19 بينهم 3 أطفال و6 نساء بقصف إسرائيلي على مناطق بغزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مقتل 19 بينهم 3 أطفال و6 نساء بقصف إسرائيلي على مناطق بغزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 14 يونيو 2024 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.