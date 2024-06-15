العالم اليوم - حزب الله يستهدف وحدة المراقبة في قاعدة ميرون الإسرائيلية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حزب الله يستهدف وحدة المراقبة في قاعدة ميرون الإسرائيلية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 15 يونيو 2024 01:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.