العالم اليوم - "أمراض نفسية" تلاحق جنود إسرائيل.. كيف تأثروا بطول حرب غزة؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "أمراض نفسية" تلاحق جنود إسرائيل.. كيف تأثروا بطول حرب غزة؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 19 يونيو 2024 07:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.