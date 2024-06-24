العالم اليوم - دبي تطلق مشروعا لتطوير شبكة تصريف الأمطار بـ30 مليار درهم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر دبي تطلق مشروعا لتطوير شبكة تصريف الأمطار بـ30 مليار درهم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 24 يونيو 2024 05:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.