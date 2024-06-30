العالم اليوم - كوريا الشمالية تندد بمناورات "حافة الحرية": استفزاز

انتم الان تتابعون خبر كوريا الشمالية تندد بمناورات "حافة الحرية": استفزاز من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 30 يونيو 2024 02:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.