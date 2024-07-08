العالم اليوم - قبل ظهور "لانينيا".. حرارة 2024 تفتك بالأرض

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قبل ظهور "لانينيا".. حرارة 2024 تفتك بالأرض من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 8 يوليو 2024 07:29 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.