العالم اليوم - النفط يصعد بعد تباطؤ التضخم بأميركا لكنه يتجه لانخفاض أسبوعي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر النفط يصعد بعد تباطؤ التضخم بأميركا لكنه يتجه لانخفاض أسبوعي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 12 يوليو 2024 08:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.