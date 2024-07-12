العالم اليوم - أسهم اليابان تسجل أكبر انخفاض يومي خلال العام الجاري

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أسهم اليابان تسجل أكبر انخفاض يومي خلال العام الجاري من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 12 يوليو 2024 11:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.