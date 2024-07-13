العالم اليوم - قرار هام يتعلق بحسابات ترامب على مواقع التواصل..و"ميتا" توضح

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قرار هام يتعلق بحسابات ترامب على مواقع التواصل..و"ميتا" توضح من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 13 يوليو 2024 01:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.