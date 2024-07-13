العالم اليوم - مصدران مصريان: محادثات غزة توقفت حتى تظهر إسرائيل جديتها

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصدران مصريان: محادثات غزة توقفت حتى تظهر إسرائيل جديتها من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 13 يوليو 2024 11:30 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.