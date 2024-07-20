العالم اليوم - البيت الأبيض يدرس فرض عقوبات على الوزيرين سموتريش وبن غفير

انتم الان تتابعون خبر البيت الأبيض يدرس فرض عقوبات على الوزيرين سموتريش وبن غفير من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 20 يوليو 2024 03:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.