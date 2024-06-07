انت الأن تتابع خبر مناشدة من عائلات الأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجون الإحتلالللمجتمع الدولي والأن مع التفاصيل

رياض - احمد صلاح - أصدرت عائلات الأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مناشدة عاجلة عبر بيانٍ للمجتمع الدّولي، وفيما يلي نصّ البيان باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية:

نناشد نحن عائلات الأسرى والأسيرات السياسيين الفلسطينيين في سجون الإحتلال الإسرائيلي المجتمع الدولي بكافة هيئاته الحقوقية والإنسانية للتدخل العاجل لحماية أبنائنا في سجون الإحتلال الإسرائيلي من الموت عبر:

1. تشكيل لجنة دولية حقوقية بشكل عاجل من أجل زيارة الأسرى والأسيرات الفلسطينيين في سجون الإحتلال، للإطلاع على الظروف التي يعيشون بها، حيث أن هنالك أعداد مضى على اعتقالهم أكثر من 35 عاماً.

2. نطالب اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر الدولي الالتزام بواجباته القانونية والإنسانية أمام ما يحدث من جرائم وانتهاكات تمس بحقوق الأسرى الفلسطينين وزيارتهم، والعمل على السماح لذويهم بزيارتهم للإطمئنان عليهم.

3. الطلب من الهيئات الدولية التحرك العاجل من أجل الضغط على سلطات الإحتلال لوقف سياسة التجويع الهادفة إلى القتل بحق الأسرى والأسيرات الفلسطينيين.

4. اعتبار ما تمارسه إدارة مصلحة السجون الإسرائيلية بحق الأسرى والأسيرات جرائم حرب، تهدف إلى قتل الأسرى.

5. تشكيل لوبي دولي ضاغط لمتابعة ظروف وحياة الأسرى والأسيرات الفلسطينيين في سجون الإحتلال الإسرائيلي.

6. إتخاذ خطوات سياسية من قبل المجتمع الدولي عبر سفاراتها في إسرائيل من أجل متابعة قضية الأسرى الفلسطينيين وزيارتهم، والعمل على تحسين ظروف حياتهم، وتوفير المعايير الدنيا لمعاملة السجناء وفق القانون الدولي.

إن مطالبنا من المجتمع الدولي هي مطالب عادلة وإنسانية، حيث نطالب بالحفاظ على حيات أبنائنا إلى حين نيلهم الحرية، حيث أننا لم نتمكن من التواصل معهم منذ بدء الحرب، ولم تتعاطى أي جهة دولية مع قضيتهم، ويبلغ عددهم اليوم أكثر من 9300 أسير، هذا عدا عن معتقلين غزة الذي يقدر عددهم بالآلآف، ويواجهون منذ الحرب سياسة الإخفاء القسري في المعسكرات.

وفي الوقت الذي تدخل وتحدث الكثير من الزعماء السياسين الدولين، والعديد من الهيئات الدولية مع قضية الأسرى الإسرائيليين، وهذا ليس من باب المقارنة مع أسرانا وهم من ناضل من أجل الحرية، إلا أنه من باب أن نذكر هذا العالم أن قضية الأسرى الفلسطينيين هي قضية قائمة منذ عقود طويلة ومنذ بداية الإحتلال وما قبله، إلا أن هذا العالم يصر على تجاهل قضيتهم وما يتعرضون له من تعذيب ممنهح، وبمختلف الأساليب والوسائل، وتصاعد ذلك بشكل مرعب بعد الحرب.

منذ بداية الحرب استشهد في سجون الإحتلال ومعسكراته 18 أسيراً ممن تم الإعلان عنهم، هذا عدا عن العشرات من معتقلين غزة الذين استشهدوا ويرفض الإحتلال الكشف عن هوياتهم وظروف استشهادهم.

وإضافة إلى كل ما ذكرناه، فإن أكثر من 3400 معتقل فلسطيني، هم رهن الاعتقال الاداري تحت ذريعة ما يسمى بوجود (ملف سري)، وبحسب المؤسسات المتخصصة فإن هذا العدد لم يحصل فعلياً في التاريخ، منهم النساء والأطفال.

إن سلطات (مصلحة السجون الإسرائيلية) نفذت جرائم مروعة بحق أبنائنا الأسرى، وانتهكت كافة المواثيق الدولية، بهدف قتلهم وسلبهم إنسانيتهم، وذلك إستناداً للعشرات من الشهادات التي أفاد بها الأسرى الذين نالوا حريتهم بعد أن قضوا محكومياتهم، ومن خلال الطواقم القانونية.

إن الأسرى والأسيرات الفلسطينيين يواجهون جرائم ممنهجة غير مسبوقة بمستواها الحاصل اليوم، وهي تمس بمصيرهم وحقوقهم وكرامتهم، عبر جملة من السياسات الخطيرة الممنهجة التي اتبعتها إدارة مصلحة السجون الإسرائيلية بحقهم ومنها:

أولاً: استخدام الاحتلال سياسة التجويع، وحرمان الأسرى من الوجبات الغذائية، وتوفير وجبات قليلة جداً غير صحية وغير كافية، وتتعرض مكشوفة لأشعة الشمس والغبار لساعات طويلة حتى تتلف ومن ثم تقدم للأسرى،، حتى أنها معدومة من السكر والأملاح، مما أرهق أجساد الأسرى والأسيرات (منهم المرضى والأطفال)، وغير قادرين على الحركة أو التنقل داخل الزنازين، والبعض منهم تعرض لحالات إغماء لأكثر من مرة، ومن نالوا حريتهم ظهر عليهم فقدان الوزن، وكانوا أشبه بالهياكل العظمية نتيجة للسياسة سابقة الذكر.

ثانياً: سياسة التعذيب الممنهجة جسدياً ونفسياً، التي يمر بها الأسير منذ لحظة اعتقاله، وخلال التحقيق، ومن خلال اقتحام الزنازين، من ضرب وإهانات تمس بالكرامة الإنسانية، إلى جانب سياسة التفتيش العاري المذلّة، داخل الزنازين، أو خلال نقل الأسرى من زنزانة لأخرى، أو من قسم لآخر، وحتى لحظة الإفراج عنهم، علماً أن عمليات التّعذيب كانت العامل الأبرز الذي أدى إلى استشهاد أسرى منذ بداية الحرب، وعلى مدار العقود الماضية.

ثالثاً: الحرمان من توفير المقومات التي يمكن أن تساعد الأسير على الحفاظ على نظافته، حيث لا يتم توفير المياه إلا ساعتين باليوم، ولا يسمح للأسرى بالاستحمام إلا مره واحدة في الأسبوع، ولكل أسير 5 دقائق فقط، حتى لا تتوفر مواد تنظيف من صابون، أو شامبو، مما أدى لإصابة الأسرى بأمراض جلدية معدية ومؤلمة جداً، أبرزها مرض الجرب (السكايبوس).

رابعًا: اكتظاظ الزنزانة بالأسرى، حيث ما هو مصمم فقط ل 6 أسرى، والزنزانة يعيش بها اليوم ما بين 12-16 أسير، كما يتم قطع التيار الكهربائي طوال النهار، وهذا يمنع من تهوية الغرفة عبر المراوح، ولا يتم توفير التيار الكهربائي فقط ما بين الساعة 11 ليلاً حتى السادسة صباحاً، كما لا يتوفر بالزنزانة أي أغطية أو فرشات كافية لتمكن الأسرى من النوم عليها.

خامسا: الجرائم الطبيّة جرّاء عدم توفير الحد الأدنى من العلاج، ومتابعتهم.

سادساً: التضييق على عمل الطواقم القانونية ومنع البعض منهم من زيارة الأسرى، وفرض منع من لقاء المحامي تحديدًا في الفترة الأولى من الاعتقال وهي المرحلة الأهم في مصير قضية أي أسير.

سابعاً: مصادرة كافة مقتنيات الأسرى من ملابس وكتب، وعزلهم عزل كلي عن العالم الخارجي، بعد مصادرة التلفاز والراديوهات منهم، عدا عن أن العديد من الأسرى، لم يتمكنوا من تغير ملابسهم وغسلها منذ عدة أشهر.

ثامناً: خلال نقل الأسرى من قسم إلى آخر حدث أن أقدمت قوات القمع على إطلاق الرصاص المطاط باتجاه الأسرى.

تاسعاً: لا يسمح للأسرى من الخروج من الزنزانة إلى ساحة (الفورة) إلا ساعة واحدة باليوم، وفي أغلب الأيام يتم إلغاءها لأسباب غير معلومة.

وفي ضوء كافة المعطيات التي ذكرناها كعائلات للأسرى الفلسطينيين فإننا نجدد مطالبنا للمجتمع الدّولي لحماية أبنائنا ووقف الجرائم المروعة التي ترتكب بحقّهم



عائلات الأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجون الإحتلال الإسرائيلي

An urgent call to the International community by the families of Palestinian prisoners of war in Israeli occupation prisons

We, the families of Palestinian male and female political prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons, call upon the legal and humanitarian organizations of the international community to urgently act to protect our kin held in Israeli occupation prisons through:

1. Urgently establishing an international legal committee to visit male and female Palestinian prisoners in occupation prisons, in order to investigate the circumstances they live under, whereas there is a number who have been incarcerated for more than 35 years.

2. We call upon the International Red Cross to commit to its legal and humanitarian responsibilities in regard to the crimes and infringements committed against the rights of Palestinian prisoners and visitations and to work on allowing their families visitations to check on them.

3. Urgent action by international organizations to pressure occupation authorities to seize the policy of starvation intended to kill Palestinian male and female prisoners.

4. Declaring the practices of the Israeli Prisons Administration against prisoners as war crimes intended to kill prisoners.

5. Forming an international pressure lobby to follow on the circumstances of Palestinian prisoner life in Israeli occupation prisons.

6. Taking political steps by the international community through its embassies in Israel to follow up on the case of Palestinian prisoners and their right to visitation, to work to better the circumstances of their life and to provide the minimum requirements to treatment of prisoners as per the standards of international law.

Our demands of the international community are just and humanitarian demands as we ask for the protection of our kin’s life until their freedom. We haven’t been able to communicate with them since the start of war, and no international party has engaged in their case. Their number today is higher than 9300 prisoners of war, without counting those arrested in Gaza who are believed to be in the thousands and who are subjected to the policy of forced disappearance in camps.

At the time when many international political leaders and organizations have taken positions on the Israeli prisoners, without comparison with our prisoners who were fighting for freedom, but to remind the world that the case of Palestinian prisoners has been ongoing for many decades; since the start of occupation and before. Despite that, this world insists on ignoring their case and the systematic torture they are subjected to, which has escalated in a terrifying manner since the start of this war in October of last year.

Since the start of this war, the number announced by the occupation, 18 prisoners have been martyred in occupation prisons and camps. This is without the tens of Gazans arrested and martyred, and who the occupation refuses to identify them or the circumstances of their martyrdom.

In addition to the above, more than 3400 Palestinian prisoners are under administrative detention under the pretext of what is called the “secret file,” many of whom are women and children. In accordance with the expert organizations, this number has never occurred in history.

The authorities of the Israeli Prisons Administration have committed horrific crimes against our prisoners and have broken all international charters, in order to kill and dehumanize them, in accordance with dozens of testimonies by prisoners who have been released after completing their terms as well as by legal teams.

The Palestinian male and female prisoners are facing today unprecedented systematic crimes which affect their destiny, rights and dignity through a series of dangerous systematic policies inflicted by the Israeli Prisons Administration, including:

1. The occupation using the policy of starvation and denying prisoners nutritious meals or by providing small unhealthy meals that are not sufficient and which lay exposed to sunlight and dust for many hours until it is spoiled before it is delivered for consumption. The provided spoiled meals contain no salts or sugars, which has caused fatigue including to the sick and children, who no longer are able to move within the cells. Some of them have suffered loss of consciousness on numerous occasions. Those who have been released had lost weight to appear close to skeletons due to this policy.

2. The systematic policy of physical and psychological torture endured by the prisoner from the moment of arrest, during interrogation and through the beatings and insults to dehumanize them during invasion of cells, in addition to the insulting strip searches inside cells or during relocating prisoners from one cell or section to another and until their release. Torture has been the main cause of prisoner martyrdom since the start of war and throughout the past decades.

3. Deprivation of means to maintain cleanliness whereas water is provided only two hours a day, prisoners are only allowed to shower once a week for five minutes per prisoner and detergents, such as soap and shampoo, are not provided, which has caused dermal injuries that are contagious and painful, such as Scabies.

4. Overpopulating cells, whereas cells that are designed for six prisoners only are occupied by 12 to 16 prisoners. Electricity is cut off during the day which prohibits the airing of the cell through fans. Electricity is only provided between the hours of 11:00PM until 06:00am. The cells lack enough mattresses and covers to allow all prisoners to sleep.

5. Medical crimes through lack of the minimum requirement of treatment and follow up.

6. Restriction of work for legal teams and prohibiting some from prisoner visitation. Prohibition of meeting the lawyer especially during the first stage of incarceration which is the most important phase in the destiny of a prisoner’s case.

7. Confiscation of all personal belongings of prisoners such as clothes and books and total isolation from the outside world after the confiscation of televisions and radios. Many prisoners have not been able to change their clothes or wash them for several months.

8. During the transportation from one section to another, the occupation forces fired rubber bullets at the prisoners.

9. Prisoners are not allowed to go out to the yard, but for one hour a day. Most days the “short break” is cancelled for unknown reasons.

Under aforementioned circumstances we renew our demands of the international community to protect our kin and to stop the horrific crimes committed again them.

The families of the Palestinian prisoners of war in the prisons of the Israeli occupation.